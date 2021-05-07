GWAR Rocks A Baby To Sleep In New Music Video For “I’ll Be Your Monster (Acoustic)”

Home News Caroline Fisher May 7th, 2021 - 8:52 PM

Notorious shock-rock band Gwar has unveiled a new music video for the acoustic version of their song “I’ll Be Your Monster.” The track will be featured on their upcoming acoustic EP, The Disc With No Name, which is set to be released via Pit Records on May 28, 2021.

The familiar video pays homage to the infamous original, taking a far cleaner, more gentle approach to the track. Viewers are spared from a typical Gwar bloodbath, getting a rare look at the group delicately strumming and shaking their instruments in full garb as they sing about “lurking in your closet.”

Watch the video for “I’ll Be Your Monster (Acoustic)” here:

Appearing to be shot mostly on a baby monitor in a nursery decked out in Gwar posters, the video acts as a reimagining of the gory video for the original song. The heavy track translates well into an acoustic rendition, where catchy guitar riffs and soulful vocals can shine through.

In March, the group released an unplugged version of “Fuck This Place,” which will also be included on the anticipated EP. The group’s 1991 album, America Must Be Destroyed, was also featured in an exclusive retrospective boxset called VMP Anthology: The Story of Metal Blade.

In November of 2020, Gwar hosted a live-streamed show called Scumdogs XXX Live, to follow up the reissue of their best-selling album Scumdogs of the Universe. In December of 2020, band members Blöthar the Berserker and Pustulus Maximus teamed up with Ben Koller and Stephen Brodsky to create a cover of Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” via Two Minutes To Late Night, called “Stab Into Christmas.”

The group has also recently launched a new whisky called Ragnarök Rye, which a press release calls “blood of the gods.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna