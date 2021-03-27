GWAR Wishes They Could Escape Earth In New Acoustic Version of “Fuck This Place”

Home News Ariel King March 27th, 2021 - 10:30 AM

GWAR has pulled away from their usual thrashing sounds and shared an acoustic version of their track “Fuck This Place.” The track comes off of their upcoming unplugged EP, The Disc With No Name, which will be released in full on March 28.

“Fuck this place” features bouncing guitar chords as GWAR talk about how much they dislike Earth, continuing their usual claims that humans are beneath them. They pine to leave and return home, hoping to cause pain to those who live on planet Earth and human corruption.

“During the quarantine of 2020 I spent long, lonely days with my hand down my pants, hiding out in a fortress made entirely out of toilet paper, drinking hand sanitizer and watching ‘1000-Lb Sisters’… which is business as usual for me,” GWAR frontman, Blóthar the Berserker, said in a press release. “So I was relieved when I got the call to lay down some vocals on The Disc With No Name. We recorded this record over the telephone, which was fine with me, because I can’t stand to be in the same room as the other members of GWAR.

GWAR’s America Must Be Destroyed will appear on an upcoming exclusive Metal Blade Records boxset, which will feature several classic releases from the record label. The box set will be released in May, and will also feature releases from Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder and more.

The band hosted a 30th-anniversary livestream for their album Scumdogs of the Universe last November, in which the band played the album in full. In October, they performed at a drive-in concert in Richmond, VA.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna