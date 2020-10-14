GWAR Announces Live Stream Concert Scumdogs XXX Live Playing Scumdogs of the Universe in Full on its 30th Anniversary

Home News Aaron Grech October 14th, 2020 - 3:10 PM

Heavy metal band GWAR have announced a new live stream Scumdogs XXX Live, in celebration of their 1990 classic Scumdogs of the Universe, which received a special 30th anniversary reissue in August. This event will kick off on October 30 at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the band set to perform at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be available on demand until November 15.

This live stream event will be presented by Liquid Death and Metal Injection, with tickets available here. The band will be performing the entirety of Scumdogs of the Universe during the stream, and will be accompanied by special guests, who won’t be announced until the stream takes place. GWAR have also released a trailer for the upcoming performance, which can be seen below.

“We always wanted to do a concert without an audience in the room. The audience is always the worst part. Well, that and the fact that we’re constantly being attacked by a bunch of assholes while we try to get through a set. Man, I hope none of those old school dicks show up to rain on our glorious parade,” Blōthar the Berserker said in a press release.

Their re-release of Scumdogs of the Universe received remixed and remastered audio, which was accompanied by a special vinyl pressing and a plethora of merch such as a demo cassette and a 48 page book of classic photos and gig posters. Their music video for “Cool Place to Park” was also remixed and remastered this year. GWAR have had a busy month, with a drive-in concert in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia and a live performance release for “Sick of You.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna