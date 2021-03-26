GWAR Announces New Acoustic EP The Disc With No Name for May 2021 Release

Home News Danielle Joyner March 26th, 2021 - 3:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band GWAR has officially announced the release of their new acoustic project titled The Disc With No Name via Pit Records. The EP is set to drop on May 28 as a limited edition 12″ disc.

The idea for the EP was born during the quarantine last year, following GWAR’s acoustic performance for the A.V. Club. The project, according to the band’s recent press release, features unplugged versions of GWAR classics including the band’s “Fuck This Place,” recreated with acoustic instruments. The album also shines a light on the band’s intense “murderous rock and roll” sound.

The lead singer of the group, Blóthar the Berserker commented on the make of the album in a statement saying, “During the quarantine of 2020, I spent long, lonely days with my hand down my pants, hiding out in a fortress made entirely of rolls of toilet paper, drinking hand sanitizer and watch ‘1000-Lb Sisters’… which is business as usual for me. So, I was relieved when I got the call to lay down some vocals on The Disc With No Name. We recorded this record over the telephone, which was fine with me, because I can’t stand to be in the same room as the other members of GWAR.”

Aside from working on their forthcoming album, GWAR also released their own CBD line called “Bud of Gods.” They also shared their personalized whiskey, Ragnarök Rye, a 92-proof rye whiskey.

In November 2020, the band also performed a livestream show to celebrate the anniversary of their album Scumdogs of the Universe. The project was release back in 1990, making last year the albums 30th anniversary.

Check out the band’s forthcoming EP artwork and tracklist below.

The Disc With No Name tracklist

Side A:

Fuck This Place

Gonna Kill You

Side B:

I’ll Be Your Monster

The Road Behind

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat