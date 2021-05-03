The Flaming Lips Announces Spring 2022 American Head American Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 3rd, 2021 - 11:14 AM

The Flaming Lips is expanding their American Head concert schedule to a much larger tour throughout Spring 2022. It’s mostly a North American tour, plus a few shows they have planned for the UK and Ireland in May-July, 2022.

While The Flaming Lips recently announced a performance at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on August 20, 2021, that has been postponed until May 9, 2022 because of this full tour. The only other California concerts will be two nights at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco. Other notable venues include the 2021 Psycho Las Vegas festival, two nights at Brooklyn Steel in New York and House of Blues in Houston, TX.

This tour comes on the heels of a series of ‘Space Bubble’ concerts that The Flaming Lips has been playing since late 2020. They began in October, with 100 fans safely isolated inside plastic space bubbles at each of the initial shows in Oklahoma City. Due to the success of the Oklahoma events, they added a run of space bubble dates for the rest of 2020, which were later postponed until March 2021. The Flaming Lips has continued adding dates since then, most recently including a 4/20 performance back in Oklahoma City.

Last November, mxdwn interviewed frontman Wayne Coyne about the bubble concerts, the band’s experience during the pandemic and their new album American Head. At that time, he was excited about the success of the bubble concerts and discussed the plans for more that have been playing out since then.

However, these freshly announced tour dates will not be space bubble concerts. The Flaming Lips hopes that COVID-19 restrictions will ease up enough by August for the shows to be safely possible. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7 at this location.

There have been a couple of other treats for fans of The Flaming Lips recently, including a cover of Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline cut “Lay Lady Lay,” a limited vinyl release of The Soft Bulletin Companion LP slated for Record Store Day and a new score for Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 film The Ten Commandments.

The Flaming Lips American Head Tour 2021-2022

8/20/21 – Ogden Amphitheatre – Ogden, UT

8/21/21 – Psycho Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

9/7/21 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

9/8/21 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

9/9/21 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

9/11/21 – Stage A&E – Pittsburgh, PA

9/12/21 – Crouse Hinds Theater – Syracuse, NY

9/13/21 – Palace Theater – Albany, NY

9/15/21 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

9/16/21 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

9/18/21 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

9/20/21 – Royal Oak Music Theater – Royal Oak, MI

3/27/22 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

3/28/22 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

3/29/22 – The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA

3/31/22 – The Fillmore – Miami Beach, FL

4/1/22 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

4/2/22 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

4/4/22 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

4/5/22 – ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

4/6/22 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

4/8/22 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN

4/9/22 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

4/25/22 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

4/28/22 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

4/29/22 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

4/30/22 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

5/2/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

5/3/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

5/4/22 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

5/6/22 – Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA

5/7/22 – Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA

5/9/22 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

5/25/22 – Stylus – Leeds, UK

5/26/22 – Invisible Wind Factory – Liverpool, UK

5/30/22 – Waterside Theatre – Aylesbury, UK

6/1/22 – De La Warr Pavilion – Bexhill, UK

6/2/22 – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK

7/22/22 – Galway Int’l Arts Fest. – Galway, IRE

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado