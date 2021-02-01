The Flaming Lips Add Two More Bubble Concerts

Home News Danielle Joyner February 1st, 2021 - 12:49 PM

Rock band The Flaming Lips have added two additional shows to their space bubble concert dates due to popular demand. The demand for the shows follows the band’s success of the two previous space bubble concert dates that occurred last month.

The band announced their idea for their COVID safe concert back in November when they had originally planned to play two dates; November 3 and December 11 but had to postpone their dates due to the rise in COVID cases. The dates were then postponed to January 22 and January 23.

The band’s first two shows had made media buzz across all platforms. The New York Times reported, “Band members and concertgoers rocked out and bounced while encased in large individual plastic bubbles amid bright swirling lights in trippy scenes at concerts on Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City. The band has taken the elaborate precautions at its live performances to protects against the transmission of the coronavirus.”

At the announcement of the first bubble shows last year tickets sold out in minutes, according to a recent press release. After being postponed, the first two dates also sold out and followed all COVID precautions. Take a look at the band’s performance of their song “Brother Eye” below:



The two new shows are set for Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado