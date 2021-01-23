The Flaming Lips Plays First Bubble Show in Oklahoma City

Home News Danielle Joyner January 23rd, 2021 - 1:08 PM

The Flaming Lips performed a space bubble show in The Criterion in Oklahoma City yesterday. The show which was set to take place back in December was postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Seely (@adamseeadamdo)

The venue had 100 inflatable balls present which could hold up to 3 people, keeping everyone in their separate bubbles. The show was full of bright lights, confetti and other exciting elements to entertain the crowd. The band also had balloons which spelled out “FUCK YEAH OKLAHOMA CITY” and “FUCK YOU COVID-19.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5)

The band opened the show with their song, “Race for the Prize”, followed by other fan favorites like “She Don’t Use Jelly”, “Feeling Yourself Disintergrate”, “Waitin’ for a Superman”, “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1”, “True Love Will Find You in the End” which was a cover of the Daniel Johnston song and many others. Check out a snippet of the band’s performance posted to Instagram below: