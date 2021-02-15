The Flaming Lips Add Another Night To March 2021 Space Bubbles Concert In Oklahoma

Home News Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 11:10 PM

American rock outfit The Flaming Lips have added another night to their Mach 2021 Space Bubbles concerts, which will each take place at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma throughout that month. The next date will be a Sunday, March 21 show, which will round out three nights.

Each of the bubbles shows prior to this date has sold out, however tickets for the upcoming event are being sold here. Tickets cost between 200 to 400 dollars, however each bubble will be able to fit approximately three people. The Flaming Lips have used bubbles as part of their live sets for years, with Wayne Coyne typically using them to run around the audience during major songs from the band’s setlist.

“In the very beginning, it wasn’t really a joke, but we would like to mention how absurd it is that we may have to do a concert where everybody would have to be in a space bubble,” Coyne explained in an interview with mxdwn. “I would be in this space bubble and everybody else would be too, the whole band and the audience. And I think as it’s gone on, that’s become not so much of a joke and it’s just down to how we would really do it.”

One of the group’s bubble shows were originally scheduled for December, however these were postponed as COVID-19 rates began to rise in Oklahoma, which is also the band’s home state. Their recent videos for “Brother Eye” and “Assassins of Youth” saw the band utilize this bubble set up as well.

Tour Dates

3/12 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3/13 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3/19 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3/20 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3/21 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado