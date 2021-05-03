Brian Johnson Joins Foo Fighters on Stage for “Back in Black”

Home News Ellie Lin May 3rd, 2021 - 6:10 PM

AC/DC

Lead singer of AC/DC, Brian Johnson, joined the Foo Fighters onstage at a performance taping to cover the AC/DC song “Back in Black.” The performance was for Global Citizen’s upcoming Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

The concert is hosted by Selena Gomez and will feature a number of other stars including Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and H.E.R. The concert is to promote a global vaccination effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World is celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” according to the website.

Johnson joined the Foo Fighters to sing the 41-year-old classic at the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. A fan attending the taping recorded the following performance.



Foo Fighters recently released a music video for their song, “Chasing Birds.” The band also announced an upcoming documentary titled What Drives Me. Foo Fighters will also be headlining the Bonnaroo festival on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

AC/DC too recently released a music video for their song “Realize.” Though their 2020 was devoid of live, in-person performances, they released a new song “Demon Fire,” and an album Power Up. Wrote mxdwn album reviewer Sean Nabari, “It is absolutely astonishing that AC/DC’s new album sounds like the past 16 albums. In all seriousness, the band deserves an accolade for remaining true to their musical identity. Not many rock bands, or any other groups from another musical genre, can maintain or would be allowed to keep their musical sound and identity and still remain relevant to the mainstream. This is especially true when the music industry has been increasingly more wealth driven and treats artists and compositions as mere commodities. Of course, there is nothing wrong with moneymaking, but ideally, there should be a balance between artistic creation and monetary gain.”

The festival taping occurred on May 2, 2021. It will air live on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on ABC.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela