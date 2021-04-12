Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters Announce What Drives Me Documentary Featuring Interviews with St. Vincent, Ian Mackaye, Starcrawler, Flea, Duff McKagan, Lars Ulrich and More

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 9:08 PM

Dave Grohl recently directed a documentary titled What Drives Us, which will feature interviews with artists such as Ringo Starr, Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, St. Vincent, Slash and Duff McKagan, The Edge, Flea, Lars Ulrich and many more. The artists will be discussing life on the road while touring, with the documentary being produced by Foo Fighters. The documentary will be available to watch on April 3-

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old fan with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl said in a press release. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why? What drives us?’”

The documentary will feature the bands RadKey and Starcrawler as they tour from town to town, turning their van into a home. The documentary explores the close quarters found in touring vans and how it affected the bonds between band members and their career trajectory.

The documentary will be available exclusively on The Coda Collection in the United States, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in select global markets. The Coda Collection is a curated library of concert films, music documentaries, episodic series and more.

Grohl has recently released the album Medicine At Midnight with Foo Fighters in February. The band has also been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

St. Vincent recently collaborated with Dave Grohl for a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy,” the release being available on July 17. She will also be releasing her album Daddy’s Home on May 14. Duff McKagan’s band from his teenage years will be releasing an unearthed seven tracks from an old compilation, The Living: 1982.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz