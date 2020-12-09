AC/DC Release Video For Rambling New Song “Demon Fire”

Home News Krista Marple December 9th, 2020 - 5:16 PM

AC/DC

Influential rock band AC/DC have released a brand new music video for their song “Demon Fire,” which was featured on their latest album, POWER UP. The recent album was released on November 13 and made the number one spot in several countries worldwide.

“Demon Fire” was recently featured on Fortnite’s Nexus War Event where 15.3 million viewers watched with an additional 3.4 million viewers tuning in on YouTube Gaming or Twitch, according to a press release.

The video for “Demon Fire” meets the typical standard of what one would expect from an AC/DC song and video. If the Highway to Hell ever really existed, it was most definitely visited in this video. It starts off by showing a car driving down the highway with a dark sky behind it and red hues highlighting the scenery. As the car continues to drive, a demonic figure makes an appearance every so often to really tie in the hell-like atmosphere the video is showing. As time progresses, a biker gang shows up as well as police cars to add more chaos to everything.

At one point in the video, the car is shown driving underneath a bridge that says “This one’s for Mal,” which is a tribute to the late Malcolm Young who passed away on November 18 of 2017. The founding member and guitarist of AC/DC died at the age of 64 after a battle with dementia.

“Demon Fire” sounds exactly like one would expect an AC/DC song to sound. One thing about the band is that they are consistent. Their music, no matter when it was produced and released, will always have the classic rock sound that they have always been known for. Angus Young’s iconic voice is one that hasn’t changed over the years.

AC/DC announced the release of POWER UP back in early October. The reunion with former band members Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phill Rudd was also announced with the release date. “A Shot In The Dark,” the first single off the album, was released on October 7.

