AC/DC Go Black and White in Stylish New Video for “Realize”

Home News Aaron Grech January 13th, 2021 - 11:04 PM

Air guitars and fist pumps throughout AC/DC's set.

Classic rock outfit AC/DC have released a new music video for “Realize,” a song from their latest studio album release Power Up, which came out in November. This latest video was directed by Clemens Habicht, who has worked with the likes of Tame Impala and Liars and Josh Cheuse, the band’s creative director.

“Realize,” is shot entirely in black-and-white, with the band performing on a white stage, as the group show off their signature rock and roll energy, which is still as present as ever. The track is the band’s typical anthemic rock anthem, that still feels like the same AC/DC from the 1970s. Angus Young’s guitar chords are full of pulsating energy, while Brian Johnson brings in an infectious quality to the track.

AC/DC reunited with past members Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams for the first time in several years to record Power Up. Johnson was able to receive a hearing device that helped combat his tinnitus, which originally caused his departure from the band. This album contained the singles “Shot in the Dark” and “Demon Fire,” which also had music videos.

“It is absolutely astonishing that AC/DC’s new album sounds like the past 16 albums. In all seriousness, the band deserves an accolade for remaining true to their musical identity,” mxdwn reviewer Sean Nabari explained. “Not many rock bands, or any other groups from another musical genre, can maintain or would be allowed to keep their musical sound and identity and still remain relevant to the mainstream.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela