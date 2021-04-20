Foo Fighters Ring In 4/20 With a Trippy Animated Video for “Chasing Birds”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 20th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Following its original release in February, the Foo Fighters have released a whimsical animated music video for “Chasing Birds” in honor of today being what many refer to as “weed day,” April 20.

The single follows classic indie-rock style with a jangly, legato instrumental with an emphasis on chord arpeggios in the guitar and a supportive percussion beat that melts into the phrases without interruption. The melodies in the vocals are melancholy and introspective, the lead singer having a light and supported quality.

The song’s lyrics discusses the desire to escape the difficulties and responsibilities of everyday life and our everyday relationships, as well as a deep-seeded fear of rejection and failure the lyrics seek both freedom and growth from.

In the video, this message is reflected with a story told through colorful animations that take the cartoon band members through a series of adventures in the desert and in caverns underground where they meet an assortment of creepy fictional creatures and monsters. The story is often narrated by a lone pair of lips. Check it out below:

The short tale removes the musicians as well as their audience from reality for a brief moment, exploring inner turmoil through a creative and artistic representation.

The Foo Fighters have also most recently been producing a documentary with Dave Grohl titled What Drives Us. The documentary will feature interviews with a number of artists that will be discussing life on the road while touring, including Ringo Starr, Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, Slash and Duff McKagan, Flea and many more. The band has also appeared in several livestream concert lineups, including Rock ‘N’ Relief and Keep Music Live’s Band Together WA livestream. They’re looking toward participation in an in-person, socially-distanced concert series with Bonnaroo titled Concerts On The Farm.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz