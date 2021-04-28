Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin April 28th, 2021 - 12:24 PM

Washington based punk band Bikini Kill have announced their spring 2022 tour dates. The tour dates are the band’s first full show since 1997.

The band was forced to reschedule their tour dates several times. Originally, they planned to tour in both the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2020. They rescheduled but ultimately had to postpone until summer 2021. Unfortunately, those dates were postponed once again to the spring of 2022.

The spring tour will take the classic feminist band through North America and the United Kingdom. The tour dates begin on April 29, 2022 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, and end Sept. 17, 2022 in the band’s home state of Washington at Marymoor Park. Bikini kill will play 37 shows in North America and nine in the UK. Some good that came of the many forced postponements is the 13 additional tour dates the band allotted across the southern US and Glasgow, UK.

The band will play a show in Olympia, Wash. for the Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a non-profit that prioritizes care for women and members of the LGBTQ community who experience homelessness.

Bikini Kill formed in Olympia, Wash., in 1990. The band pioneered the riot grrrl movement that spread from Washington to punk musicians across the world. The band consists of Kathleen Hanna (vocals), Tobi Vail (drums), Kathi Wilcox (bass) and Erica Dawn Lyle (guitar).

The band released five studio albums, The Singles (1998), Reject All-American (1996), Pussy Whipped (1993), Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah (1993), Revolution Girl Style Now (1991), before disbanding in 1997. They reunited in 2019 to play live shows together. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Reject All-American, the band is selling 500 limited edition blue vinyl pressings. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 30. To purchase tickets, click here.

Bikini Kill International Tour Dates

4/29 Los Angeles, CA–Greek Theatre*

5/2 Tucson, AZ–Rialto Theatre*

5/4 Albuquerque, NM–TBA

5/5 El Paso, TX–Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)*

5/7 Austin, TX–The Mohawk (Outside)*

5/8 Austin, TX–The Mohawk (Outside)*

5/27 Miami, FL–The Ground at Club Space

5/28 Miami, FL–The Ground at Club Space

5/29 Orlando, FL–The Plaza Live

5/31 St. Augustine, FL–Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

6/05 Bologna, Italy–Locomotiv

6/06 Milan, Italy–Magnolia

6/08 Paris, France–Trabendo

6/10 Brussels, Belgium–Le Botanique

6/12 Glasgow, United Kingdom–O2 Academy Glasgow*

6/13 London, United Kingdom–Roundhouse

6/23 Carrboro, NC–Cat’s Cradle

6/24 Charlottesville, VA–The Jefferson Theater

6/25 Asheville, NC–Orange Peel

6/27 Knoxville, TN–The Mill & Mine

6/28 Louisville, KY–Headliner’s Music Hall

6/30 Nashville, TN–Marathon Music Works

7/01 Atlanta, GA–The Eastern*

7/03 Oakland, CA–Mosswood Meltdown*

7/08 New York, NY–Rooftop at Pier 17*

7/11 Silver Spring, MD–The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/12 Silver Spring, MD–The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/13 Philadelphia, PA–Franklin Music Hall

7/15 Boston, MA–Boch Center Wang Theatre

7/16 So. Burlington, VT–Higher Ground Burlington

7/18 Montreal, QB–M Telus

7/19 Toronto, ON–Danforth Music Hall

7/20 Toronto, ON–Danforth Music Hall

7/22 Cleveland, OH–Agora Theatre

7/23 Royal Oak, MI–Royal Oak Music Theatre

7/24 Milwaukee, WI–Riverside Theater

8/7 Berlin, Germany–Astra Kulturhaus

8/8 Hamburg, Germany–Gruenspan

9/8 Portland, OR–Crystal Ballroom

9/9 Portland, OR–Crystal Ballroom

9/11 Olympia, WA–Capitol Theater

9/12 Olympia, WA–Capitol Theater

9/15 Victoria, BC–Distrikt Victoria

9/17 Redmond, WA–Marymoor Park*

*new date added