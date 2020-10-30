Soccer Mommy Shares Ethereal New Music Video For “crawling in my skin” And Announce November 2020 Live Stream

Home News Ariel King October 30th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Soccer Mommy has shared an ethereal music video for her song “crawling in my skin,” with Adam Kolodny directing the new video. In addition to the new music video, the indie artist has announced a live stream event for Capital Once City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage series on November 19, at 7 p.m. EST. The performance will remain on SummerStage’s streaming channels for two weeks after it is first released.

The music video incorporates yellow, blue and purple hues with filtered images layered over each other in an retro-style film. A vibrant sliver of the moon doubles itself amid vibrant violet covers as Soccer Mommy plays the guitar and sings to herself, alternating in reds, whites, yellows, blues, purples and greens. The track weaves as her voice matches the video’s ethereal feel, creating a flowing indie soundscape.

“I’m excited to put out this video for ‘crawling in my skin’ right at the end of spooky season,” Soccer Mommy said in a press statement. “I hope everyone enjoys this video and their Halloween!”

Soccer Mommy’s live stream will be filmed at the Belcourt Theater in Nashville as part of Capital One City Parks Foundation SumerStage’s SummerStage Anywhere digital series. The performance will be Soccer Mommy’s first with a full-band since she released her sophomore album, color theory, in March. The livestream will be available on SumerStage’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

“crawling in my skin” had seen an 8-bit inspired music video tour back in May, with several 8-bit performances across various cities in North America. Soccer Mommy virtually travelled to the cities of Minneapolis, Chicago, Austin, Seattle and Toronto, performing in landmarks to match each city.

color theory also included the singles “bloodstream,” “circle the drain,” “yellow is the color of her eyes” and “lucy.” In May, Soccer Mommy shared a cover of the Cars’ “Drive.” She had also joined Shovels & Rope and John Oates for the MusiCare’s COVID-19 Relief Fund in April.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer