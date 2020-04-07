Soccer Mommy, Shovels & Rope, John Oates and More to Play People Supporting Artists Telethon to Raise Money for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

Home News Drew Feinerman April 7th, 2020 - 5:57 PM

A group of Nashville based artists and bands, including Soccer Mommy, Shovels & Rope, and John Oates are coming together to put on the People Supporting Artists Telethon, an effort to raise money to combat the coronavirus, which has hit the music city quite severely. The telethon will take place on Saturday, April 11th beginning at 7pm EST, and can be access at peoplesupportingartists.com from your computer or phone.

The telethon will be broadcast live out of H.O.M.E. studios in East Nashville, and will be co-hosted by WSM Radio’s Eric Marcum and Lightning100’s Annie Klaver. Of course, all of the proceeds raised by the telethon will go to benefit the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund.

Soccer Mommy is a singer/songwriter based out based out of Nashville, and her most recent album, Color Theory, was just released this past February. The album received instant positive acclaim among critics, and the album has further propelled her short, five year career.

While Shovels & Rope is based in South Carolina and not Nashville, their folk and blues based music hits right at home with Nashville’s signature sound. The band headlined the Savannah Stopover festival this past March 7th, just before the coronavirus caused the cancellation of all mass gatherings.

Half of the rock/soul duo Hall & Oates, John Oates has had an extremely successful career with Daryl Hall as arguably the most successful pop/rock duo in history. Since his time with Hall, he has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing his most recent solo album Arkansas in 2018. Hall & Oates have toured together recently, playing the HEB Center in Cedar Park a few years ago.

Check out the official flyer for the People Supporting Artists Telethon below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer