Soccer Mommy Covers The Cars’ “Drive”

May 16th, 2020

Soccer Mommy recently performed The Cars classic track, “Drive” in a live performance. The Swiss-American artist, plays the guitar while reciting the delicate lyrics ever so beautifully. The track was originally performed by the legendary, Ric Ocasek of The Cars who passed away peacefully in September 2019. Soccer Mommy recorded the song for SiriusXMU Sessions at the satellite radio network’s Los Angeles studio.

Sporting two side-by-side ponytails, this young talent truly shines through in this soft version of “Drive.” Throughout the song, she holds onto each stanza, elongating the meaningful lyrics which are extremely heartfelt. Who can forget Ric Ocasek driving lyrics, “Who’s gonna tell you when it’s too late. Who’s gonna tell you things aren’t so great. You can’t go on thinking nothing’s wrong, oh oh. Who’s gonna drive you home tonight. Who’s gonna pick you up when you fall. Who’s gonna hang it up, when you call. Who’s gonna pay attention to your dreams.” The official video by The Cars has close to 71 million views on YouTube and was recorded in July 1984. Who would guess this timeless track would be covered by a young female singer over 30 years later.

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophia Allison) has made a name for herself, opening for Bernie Sanders during his Democratic nominee run and performing a late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She also kicked off NPR’s Tiny Desk At Home Series. Soccer Mommy also headlined the People Supporting Artists Telethon with other Nashville artists. The event featured various acts in an effort to raise funds to support combating the coronavirus.

Recently, she got extremely creative by putting together an 8-bit city-theme, video tour of her single “crawling in my skin,” from her studio album, color theory. Each video for the song is city-specific, highlighting stops she would have made on her current tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Videos were released featuring Soccer Mommy with her backing band performing in various locations in Minneapolis, Chicago, Austin, Seattle and Toronto.

In a Pitchfork article, she describes the meaning behind each of the tracks on her album, color theory. Apparently, the album is divided into three sections, each associated with a color and a corresponding dour mood: blue, representing depression and isolation; yellow, for anxiety and illness, but also brightness; and gray, a void of death and loss. The album, “buoys its heaviness with intricate production, filled with swirling riffs and dissonant samples. It embodies the feeling of a heart and mind fraying at the seams, struggling to not rip apart completely.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer