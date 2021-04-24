Todd Rundgren And Sparks Share Their First New Collaboration In 50 Years With Cheeky New Single “Your Fandango”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 24th, 2021 - 8:35 AM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Todd Rundgren and Sparks have released a new collaborative single titled “Your Fandango,” via Cleopatra Records.

Rundgren tells MOJO, “I was interviewed for a documentary about Sparks, and when it was over, they had secreted the Mael brothers in the next room, and we had a reunion on camera for the first time in nearly 50 years.” He went on to say, “That was a lot of fun, and that’s what precipitated this collaboration.”

Watch the music video for “Your Fandango” here:

Dynamic and whimsical, the single features playful lyrics and instrumentation, highlighting both acts and making for a fun collaborative piece.

Rundgren has just wrapped up his Clearly Human virtual tour that began in February and featured the artist performing hits from his extensive catalog alongside a 10-piece band.

In October of 2020, Rundgren released a collaborative ‘60s style track with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, titled “Down With The Ship.” The single will be featured on his anticipated 2021 album Space Force.

In May of 2017, the artist premiered his music video for “Tin Foil Hat” on Fox News. The track and music video make fun of Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon and more. He shared, “If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t come to my show, because you won’t have a good time. And also, I don’t understand your frickin’ values.”

In May of 2020, the Sparks brothers released their 24th album titled A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, via BMG. The duo announced European tour dates for fall 2020 which had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Sparks collaborated with the esteemed animator Cyriak in July of 2020, to release their music video for the track “Existential Threat” from A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. Earlier that summer, the group released a live video performance filmed in isolation for their song “All That.”