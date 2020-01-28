Sparks Announces New Album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip and Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 11:16 AM

American musical duo Sparks have announced a new album titled A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, and have announced a set of Fall 2020 European tour dates. This upcoming album is set to be released on May 15th via BMG Records and will precede the duo’s upcoming documentary, which will be directed by Edgar Wright.

The duo have released a teaser trailer for the upcoming project, which shows a mannequin revealing details of the upcoming album project, the duo’s tour and their upcoming documentary. This documentary ends with a zoom out shot showing the mannequin and the duo, which consists of brothers Ron and Russel Mael.

The duo’s upcoming European tour will begin on October 11th in Oslo, Norway and will wrap up on October 27th in Dublin, Ireland. They have also written a new musical film titled Annette, which will feature high-profile actors Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and will be directed by Leos Carax.

Sparks have been active for over five decades, beginning in 1967, and garnering a strong cult following with minor chart successes internationally. The band debuted their most recent album release Hippopotamus back in 2017.

“Clocking in at 55 minutes, Hippopotamus is absolutely a feat to consider,” mxdwn reviewer Ashlyn Ramirez explained. “Considering how long they’ve been around, they’ve had plenty of time to perfect their craft. Remarkably, the veterans show no fear of diving into uncharted musical waters at this point in their career, making this creation one of the more intriguing pop releases of the year thus far.”

Tour Dates:

10/11 – Oslo Rockerfeller Music Hall, Norway

10/12 – Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

10/14 – Copenhagen The Knocerthuset, Denmark

10/15 – Berlin Metropol, Germany

10/17 – Amsterdam Paradiso, The Netherlands

10/18 – Brussels AB Flex, Belgium

10/20 – Paris Casino de Paris, France

10/21 – London Roundhouse, UK

10/23 – Manchester Albert Hall, UK

10/24 – Glasgow The Barrowland Ballroom, UK

10/26 – Belfast Limelight Club, UK

10/27 – Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland