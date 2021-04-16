Serj Tankian Shares Colorful New Video For “Your Mom”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 16th, 2021 - 6:11 PM

Singer Serj Tankian has released a new lyric video for his track “Your Mom,” from his March 2021 EP Elasticity. Directed by artist and animator David Bradford, “Your Mom” will be the third song off of the EP to receive visual accompaniment.

Explaining the concept for the video, Bradford says, “As I listened to the beginning of the song, with the more mellow acoustic guitar, I envisioned a brave bird flying over a countryside, unaware of the danger waiting in the ashen, war-torn lands ahead. This didn’t stop the bird from gliding into danger and took the form of ‘Your Mom.’”

Watch the video for “Your Mom” here:

A tongue-in-cheek concept guides “Your Mom” through solemn acoustic guitar riffs and heavy, rhythmic instrumentals. Mocking lyrics like “Now that we have an agreement with your mom / Against the riches of the far right / Let’s help your mom wrong the right,” serve to develop the track’s critical take on religious martyrs.

Complete with images of war and an expressive performance by Tankian, the video employs colorful visual effects as gritty lyrics flash across the screen.

As the frontman of hard rock band System of a Down, Tankian revealed that Elasticity is made up of songs originally intended to be released by the group. The artist explained the band members’ differing visions in 2018, saying that they “still haven’t come eye to eye on how things should be done for us to be able to move forward.”

Tankian released a video for another song off of Elasticity, “Electric Yerevan,” in March, which features footage of Armenian protesters clashing with police. System of a Down raised funds for Armenian soldiers in January with their video for “Genocidal Humanoidz,” having raised over $270,000 so far.

In January of this year, the singer shared his views of Trump’s U.S.-Turkey Memorandum of Understanding on Facebook, saying, “Thanks Trump. In your last minute you decided to grant Turkey my people’s indigenous cultural heritage, including ancient churches and stone crosses, as a reward for them trying to exterminate us.”

The musician’s political views differ greatly from other members of System of a Down, with bandmate John Dolmayan publicly defending Donald Trump and calling him the “greatest friend to minorities” in 2020.

