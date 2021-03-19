Serj Tankian Sings Over the Armenian Capital in New Video for “Electric Yerevan”

Home News Anna Scott March 19th, 2021 - 4:37 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has dropped his EP Elasticity today, along with a new video for the track “Electric Yerevan.” Tankian previously shared that the tracks off the EP were originally for a System of a Down project that fell through, but he continued to share this exciting release on his own.

“Electric Yerevan” is a powerful track, featuring punchy guitar riffs and catchy melodies. The music video, which was shared today and directed by Garin Hovannisian, is also incredibly moving – it incorporates footage from the 2008 protests that occurred during their presidential elections of that year. The video shows clashes between protestors and police.

Watch the “Electric Yerevan” video here:

On “Electric Yerevan,” Tankian shares, “The song was inspired by the successful Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia in the summer of 2015 where people protested against proposed hikes in utility prices. My writing from that time is inscribed word for word in the song.” Similar themes are echoed throughout the EP, and Tankian even shares a song, “Rumi” that was written about the artist’s son and Rumi the poet.

Along with Elasticity, Takian also previously shared that he has been creating a lot of new music during the pandemic, including records that span across many genres like electronic/mellow rock, cinematic music and a modern piano concerto.

Tankian’s epic new EP, Elasticity, is out today, digitally and on CD. The vinyl will be available from April 30.

