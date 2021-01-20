Serj Tankian Offers Choice Words in Insult Directed Towards Outgoing President Donald Trump Following Memorandum Granting Turkey Legal Rights Over Armenia and Other Areas

Home News Aaron Grech January 20th, 2021 - 9:03 PM

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian is no fan of Donald Trump, having frequently vilified the former president and even calling for his resignation last year. Trump’s last minute deal with Turkey has incensed the vocalist even further, leading Tankian to proclaim that he had “never seen a president suck so much c**k.”‘

Trump’s U.S.-Turkey Memorandum of Understanding is meant to protect Turkish “cultural property,” however a large amount of Armenian groups have criticized the legislation, claiming it gives Turkey legal rights over the vast religio-cultural heritage of the Armenian people. System of a Down are a band composed entirely of Armenian-Americans, and their two latest singles “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” dealt with the conflict in the Artsakh region, which is a point of contention between Armenia and Turkey. Both nations also have a complicated history, as Turkey still denies its role in the Armenian genocide.

“Thanks Trump,” Tankian wrote on Facebook. “In your last minute you decided to grant Turkey my people’s indigenous cultural heritage, including ancient churches and stone crosses, as a reward for them trying to exterminate us. Never seen a president suck so much c**k.”

Proceeds from “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” were donated to the Armenia fund, which received over $600,000. These songs were also the band’s first new music in over 15 years, and the efforts to release the track were spearheaded by the band’s drummer John Dolmayan, who is a Trump supporter. Despite Tankian and Dolmayan’s differing views, the two have shared respect for one another, according to statements made in 2020.

