Napalm Death Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates with Aborted, Tombs and The Locust

British grindcore band Napalm Death have announced dates for their upcoming North American tour. They will be joined on various dates by Aborted, Tombs and The Locust.

The band’s 32-date North American tour will begin in Philadelphia at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 3 and 4. They will continue playing live shows across the continent until May 16, when they conclude the tour at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. Prior to North America, the band will play 27 dates across Europe in February and March. After the Santa Ana show, they will finish the tour with two dates in Spain in June.

Napalm Death will release their first new music in five years on February 7. The 7” will feature the new song “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” and a cover of Sonic Youth’s “Sister.” The band’s last album release was 2015 when they dropped Apex Predator – Easy Meat, which featured the single “How the Years Condemn.”

From April 9 in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater through April 15 in Seattle at Showbox SoDo, the band will be joined by American grindcore band The Locust.

From April 17 in Salt Lake City at the Metro Music Hall to April 23 in Des Moines at Vaudeville Mews, Belgian death metal band Aborted and South Carolina grindcore band WVRM will both open for the band.

On April 24 in Chicago, Brooklyn-based post-metal band Tombs will join and remain on the tour with Napalm Death, Aborted and WVRM until the final show in Santa Ana.

Full tour schedule:

02/07 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel

02/08 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

02/09 – Nurnberg, Germany – Hirsch

02/12 – Praha 1, Czechia – Roxy

02/13 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2 – Kulturfabrik Leipzig

02/14 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

02/15 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

02/16 – Antwerpen, Belgium – Muziekcentrum Trix

02/18 – Bournemouth, United Kingdom – Old Fire Station

02/19 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Tramshed Cardiff

02/20 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute

02/21 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Slay Glasgow

02/22 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Leeds Uni Stylus

02/23 – London, United Kingdom – Electric Brixton

02/25 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

02/26 – Saarbrücken, Germany -Garage

02/27 – Vieux Lyon, France – Ninkasi Gerland Kao

02/29 – Toulouse, France – Le Metronum

03/01 – Biarritz, France – Atabal

03/03 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

03/04 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann (Halle)

03/05 – Lindau, Germany – Club Vaudeville

03/06 – München, Germany – Backstage Werk

03/08 – Köln, Germany – Essigfabrik

03/27 – Limerick City, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse

03/28 – Dublin, Ireland – Voodoo Lounge

03/29 – Belfast, United Kingdom – Limelight

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

04/10 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

04/14 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

04/15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

04/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

04/18 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theater

04/19 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room Monday

04/20 – St Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater

04/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

04/23 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

04/24 – Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

04/25 – Toronto, Canada – Opera House

04/26 – Ottawa, Canada – Brass Monkey

04/28 – Quebec City, Canada – La Source

04/29 – Montreal, Canada – Fairmount Theater

04/30 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

05/03 – Washington, WA – Black Cat

05/04 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

05/06 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum Tampa

05/07 – Miami, FL – Churchill’s Pub

05/08 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

05/09 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Gallery

05/10 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

05/11 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

05/13 – Albuquerque, NM – LaunchPad

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

05/15 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

05/16 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

06/04 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06/25 – Madrid, Spain – Rock The Night