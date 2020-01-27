Napalm Death Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates with Aborted, Tombs and The Locust

British grindcore band Napalm Death have announced dates for their upcoming North American tour. They will be joined on various dates by Aborted, Tombs and The Locust.
The band’s 32-date North American tour will begin in Philadelphia at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 3 and 4. They will continue playing live shows across the continent until May 16, when they conclude the tour at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. Prior to North America, the band will play 27 dates across Europe in February and March. After the Santa Ana show, they will finish the tour with two dates in Spain in June.
Napalm Death will release their first new music in five years on February 7. The 7” will feature the new song “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” and a cover of Sonic Youth’s “Sister.” The band’s last album release was 2015 when they dropped Apex Predator – Easy Meat, which featured the single “How the Years Condemn.”
From April 9 in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater through April 15 in Seattle at Showbox SoDo, the band will be joined by American grindcore band The Locust.
From April 17 in Salt Lake City at the Metro Music Hall to April 23 in Des Moines at Vaudeville Mews, Belgian death metal band Aborted and South Carolina grindcore band WVRM will both open for the band.
On April 24 in Chicago, Brooklyn-based post-metal band Tombs will join and remain on the tour with Napalm Death, Aborted and WVRM until the final show in Santa Ana.
Full tour schedule:
02/07 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel
02/08 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
02/09 – Nurnberg, Germany – Hirsch
02/12 – Praha 1, Czechia – Roxy
02/13 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2 – Kulturfabrik Leipzig
02/14 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
02/15 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex
02/16 – Antwerpen, Belgium – Muziekcentrum Trix
02/18 – Bournemouth, United Kingdom – Old Fire Station
02/19 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Tramshed Cardiff
02/20 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute
02/21 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Slay Glasgow
02/22 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Leeds Uni Stylus
02/23 – London, United Kingdom – Electric Brixton
02/25 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
02/26 – Saarbrücken, Germany -Garage
02/27 – Vieux Lyon, France – Ninkasi Gerland Kao
02/29 – Toulouse, France – Le Metronum
03/01 – Biarritz, France – Atabal
03/03 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
03/04 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann (Halle)
03/05 – Lindau, Germany – Club Vaudeville
03/06 – München, Germany – Backstage Werk
03/08 – Köln, Germany – Essigfabrik
03/27 – Limerick City, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse
03/28 – Dublin, Ireland – Voodoo Lounge
03/29 – Belfast, United Kingdom – Limelight
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
04/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
04/10 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
04/14 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
04/15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
04/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
04/18 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theater
04/19 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room Monday
04/20 – St Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater
04/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
04/23 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
04/24 – Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club
04/25 – Toronto, Canada – Opera House
04/26 – Ottawa, Canada – Brass Monkey
04/28 – Quebec City, Canada – La Source
04/29 – Montreal, Canada – Fairmount Theater
04/30 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
05/03 – Washington, WA – Black Cat
05/04 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
05/06 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum Tampa
05/07 – Miami, FL – Churchill’s Pub
05/08 – Orlando, FL – The Haven
05/09 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Gallery
05/10 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
05/11 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
05/13 – Albuquerque, NM – LaunchPad
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Club Red
05/15 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
05/16 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
06/04 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06/25 – Madrid, Spain – Rock The Night