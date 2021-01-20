Cattle Decapitation Give a Behinds the Scenes Look at Life on the Road in New Video for “Finish Them”

Home News Adam Benavides January 20th, 2021 - 8:41 PM

Famed deathgrind rockers Cattle Decapitation have shared a brand new video for their track “Finish Them.” The track first appeared on the band’s latest full-length studio LP Death Atlas, which was originally released in November of 2019 on the Metal Blade record label.

The footage for the “Finish Them” video was recorded during the band’s February 2020 live stop in Melbourne, Australia, when the band was touring before the coronavirus effectively stopped all live music touring in March of the same year. The clip gives a behind-the-scenes look at a touring band’s life on the road and no doubt will serve as nostalgia for the music industry and music fans alike.

Discussing that tour and this specific performance, you can feel frontman Travis Ryan’s sense of longing for performing lie in front a band’s fans. “When traveling to Australia to embark on our Australia/New Zealand/Japan tour in early 2020, we wondered what would await us on their soil as bushfires were raging, claiming the lives of millions of wild animals, altering the lives of many of our fans and citizens of Australia,” explains Ryan. “What we didn’t expect was record turnouts with serious rabid fans that I think just wanted to take their minds off the current state of affairs. We were able to raise well over $25,000AUD for the Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, who had pretty much lost everything in the fires.”

Ryan concludes by explaining that the live-shot video is the band’s way of showing gratitude to the fans they hope to perform for again soon. “We really felt like we had been given a gift by the fans, so we wanted to give back to these people who came out and raged with us by releasing our final music video for ‘Death Atlas.’ Look close, maybe you’ll find yourself in the crowd! Looking forward to returning to the stage one day, hopefully soon!” Cattle Decapitation originally formed in 1996 and have released nine full-length studio albums to date.