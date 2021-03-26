Dave Lombardo and Justin Pearson’s New Industrial Band Satanic Planet Announces Self-Titled Debut Album for May 2021 Release and Share Video for “Baphomet”

Home News Anna Scott March 26th, 2021 - 1:56 PM

Dead Cross bandmates Dave Lombardo and Justin Pearson have teamed up with Pearson’s Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves to form the supergroup Satanic Planet. The group has just announced their self-titled debut, set for release May 28 via Three One G.

Along with the announcement, the group also shared the first single off the record, called “Baphomet.” The single is unsettling and creepy, with distorted, industrial electronics and vocals. The video, directed by Luke Henshaw with cinematography by Becky DiGiglio, is equally as unnerving and haunting, featuring satanic-looking creatures in black and white.

Check out the “Baphomet” video:

Greaves summarizes it nicely saying, “Goat headed, human bodied, and three-horned, the Baphomet is an icon symbolizing the reconciliation of opposites; dueling binaries combined and transcending into something greater than the sum of their parts. The track we have titled Baphomet blends the electronic with the medieval, the drone with the sceam, the raucous with the orchestral. These conflicting elements, we hope, blend to create Easy Listening for the Apocalypse.”

Satanic Planet has only come together in the past year and shared their first track, “999,” February of 2020. Lombardo has been involved in many groups prior to his work with Satanic Planet, including Suicidal Tendencies, Mr. Bungle, Dead Cross, and the Misfits. Lombardo, along with Pearson, are bandmates in Dead Cross, who shared their self-titled debut album in 2017. Mike Patton of Dead Cross recently revealed that the band is working on new music following their first album.

Satanic Planet’s self-titled debut album will be out on May 28.

Satanic Planet track list:

1.”Baphomet” (feat. Jung Sing)

2.”999″

3.”Grey Faction”

4.”Passage”

5.”Invocation”

6.”Devil In Me” (feat. Nomi Abadi)

7.”Unbaptism” (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

8.”Vete al Infierno” (feat. Jung Sing, Carrie Feller)

9.”The Hell”

10.”Strangers”

11.”Exorcism” (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

12.”Satanic Planet” (feat. Eric Livingston)

13.”Liturgy”