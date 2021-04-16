DMX Releases Posthumous Song “Been To War” Featuring Swizz Beats and French Montana

Home News Krista Marple April 16th, 2021 - 7:37 PM

The iconic New York-based rapper DMX passed away just a week ago and now his first posthumous track, “Been To War,” has already been released. The new single, which features Swizz Beats and French Montana, was created for season 2 of Godfather of Harlem, a series featured on EPIX network.

“Been To War” is an electric rap tune that gives off immense energy from DMX, French Montana and Swizz Beats. The tone of the track holds a nostalgic late ‘90s/early 2000s rap vibe with its vigorous drumming and sweeping beats. The collaborative track by the three rappers turned out to be a well-blended dynamic that served a smooth sound.

On the day that DMX had passed, his track “X Moves,” which featured contributions from Bootsy Collins, Ian Paice and Steve Howe, had been released. It is still unclear if that that track is considered to be a posthumous track or not.

News first broke that DMX was hospitalized back on April 3 after a statement was released that he had overdosed the night before at his home in New York. At that point, his prognosis was not good and he was considered to be in grave condition. It was already known by the public that the rapper had struggled with addiction to substances for years prior.

Later that night, TMZ reported that DMX had been been deprived of oxygen while paramedics had attempted to resuscitate him. It had been at least 30 minutes where he was without oxygen.

More information about the status of DMX’s condition came out two days later where it was stated that at that point he was in a vegetative state. DMX’s manager took to social media to ask people to stop spreading false information such as posting that DMX had already passed away. While he was still alive during that statement, it wasn’t long after that DMX would have officially passed away from a heart attack.

On April 9, DMX had passed away and the world was quick to share their thoughts and emotions on the tragic loss of an iconic artist. Several musicians, actors and actresses and even fans had taken to their social media pages to honor DMX. Many heartfelt messages were shared along with some nostalgic photos that encapsulated who DMX was.

Eve, another well known artist in the hip-hop community, took to her twitter to remember DMX and all that he had done. “I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of humour, talent, wisdom honesty and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL. Sending hugs love to all of his family. May you rest.”