Waxahatchee Releases Cathartic, Choreography-Heavy Video for New Song “Lilacs”

Ashwin Chary February 18th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

American indie music project, Waxahatchee, led by Katie Crutchfield, have released their new sing “Lilacs,” on Feb. 18. The newly released song is featured on their upcoming album, Saint Cloud, which is set to release on Mar. 27, via Merge Records, and currently available for preorder.

Starting off with a smoothing guitar riff and a dancer by a wall, Crutchfield starts singing a calming verse. The strumming of the guitar creates a full sound, and the dancing by the empty chairs creates an ambient vibe.

As the chorus kicks in, the dancer gains momentum, and the energy in the song picks up, flawlessly, making it impossible to not move with the rhythm. The happiness and the sadness in the song is evident, creating a perfect balance.

Spotlights are turned on, and the dancer is given the entire warehouse to dance. Crutchfield sings as the lights turn off, and the drums are beats softly as the guitar continues to strum. The dried-up rain on the street and the slight drizzle on the camera lens ease up the mood, as Crutchfield’s voice fades out with the guitar, ending the song.

“Lilacs’ was the last song I wrote for the record, Crutchfield said. “It’s mostly just about obsessive or negative thought patterns. It’s about backsliding into old behaviors that don’t serve you and sort of letting your worst self-get the best of you.”

Waxahatchee is set to kick off their Spring 2020 tour on Apr. 10, in Detroit, MI, at Jam Handy. They will conclude their tour on Aug. 8, in Waynesville, OH, in Bellwether Festival.

Waxahatchee Spring 2020 Tour Dates:

4/10 – Detroit, MI – Jam Handy *

4/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater *

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

4/15 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

4/16 – Boston, MA – Royale

4/17 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre *

4/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere ^

4/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere ~

4/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

4/24 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom *

4/25 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge *

4/26 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

4/27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

4/29 – Baton Rouge, LA – Mid City Ballroom *

4/30 – Houston, TX – The Satellite *

5/01 – Dallas, TX – Sons of Hermann Hall *

5/02 – Austin, TX – Scholz Garten *

5/04 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress +

5/07 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s +

5/08 – Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church of LA +

5/09 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

5/10 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

5/12 – Portland, OR – The Old Church +

5/13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater +

5/14 – Vancouver, BC – Christ Church Cathedral +

5/15 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre +

5/20 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

5/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe *

5/22 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

8/06-08 – Waynesville, OH – Bellwether Festival

* w/ Ohmme

^ w/ Radiator Hospital

~ w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ w/ Mirah

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer