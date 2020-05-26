Whitney and Waxahatchee Cover John Denver’s Classic “Take Me Home Country Roads”

Home News Aaron Grech May 26th, 2020 - 11:47 AM

Whitney

Indie rock outfit Whitney has teamed up with the indie project Waxahatchee for a cover of the John Denver classic “Take Me Home Country Roads.” This song originally appeared on Denver’s 1971 studio album Poems, Prayers & Promises, which featured a number of covers, alongside his best known hits such as the title-track, “My Sweet Lady,” “I Guess He’d Rather Be in Colorado” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders.”

Their take on this Denver classic is accompanied by an instrumental deeply infused with country twang, with an acoustic piano, light electric guitars and steady drums making up the song’s instrumental. Whitney’s lead vocalist Max Kakacek trades duties alongside Waxatchee’s Katie Crutchfield.

“We knew that (Crutchfield) was destined to sing this with us,” Kakacek said in a statement. “We both heard her live and she has this classic country vibe. Once we heard her voice on it, it was pretty much magical. Her contribution is perfect.”

Whitney recently revealed that they were robbed at gunpoint in Portland, Oregon, with the thieves reportedly taking the band member’s wallets and cell phones. The group’s most recent studio album release Forever Turned Around came out last fall, and saw the band venture into a soft rock inspired territory.

Waxahatchee covered Caroline Polachek’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” during a session for Sirius XM Radio last month. This performance followed the release of the project’s most recent studio album Saint Cloud, which ventured into a folk-country oriented sound with nostalgic undertones underpinning its lyrical content.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer