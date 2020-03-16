Waxahatchee Releases Lo-Fi Video for New Song “Can’t Do Much”

Home News Matt Matasci March 16th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Waxahatchee has a new album called Saint Cloud on at the end of the month and she’s already shared “Lilacs” from the new album. Today Katie Crutchfield, aka Waxahatchee, released another new song, “Can’t Do Much,” which will be included on the LP. Saint Cloud is out March 27 on Merge Records.

“This was the first song I wrote in this batch of songs, and I’ve been performing it live for almost two years,” said Crutchfield. “It’s meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like “it’s annoying that I love you so much”—totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

St. Cloud is the follow-up to Waxahatchee’s 2017 album Out In The Storm. It’s the band’s fifth studio album, with the band’s debut LP American Weekend being released in 2012. 2014’s Cerulean Salt is where the band really saw their breakout, with positive reviews from popular sites.

Crutchfield has a load of Waxahatchee tour dates set for April 2020. As of this time, there’s no indication they’ve been postponed.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer