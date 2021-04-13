Mick Jagger Enlists Dave Grohl for Sarcastic COVID Anthem “Eazy Sleazy”

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Mick Jagger invited Dave Grohl to join him for the satirical single “Eazy Sleazy.” The track features Grohl on drums, guitar and bass, while Mick Jagger takes on lead vocals.

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Mick Jagger said in a press release. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him.”

The track features pointed lyrics regarding the pandemic, Mick Jagger singing, “Look out from these prison walls/You got to rob Peter if you’re paying Paul/But it’s Easy Easy/ Everything’s gonna get really freaky.” Grohl participates in backup vocals, the track’s instrumentals blending the signature sounds of both Grohl and Mick Jagger.

A music video for the single features both artists in the studio, singing and playing their instruments. Mick Jagger highlights several conspiracies that have popped up throughout the pandemic, singing “Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/It’s mind control/The Earth is flat and cold.”

“It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me,” Grohl said. “It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier… and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

Grohl recently revealed that he has directed the upcoming documentary, What Drives Me. The documentary sees interviews with a number of prolific musicians, each artist discussing how their time on the road has formed bonds within their bands.

With Foo Fighters, Grohl recently released the album Medicine at Midnight, which had been led by the singles “No Son of Mine,” “Shame Shame” and “Waiting on a War.” Meanwhile, in July, the Rolling Stones shared an unreleased track titled “Scarlet,” which featured Jimmy Page and Rick Grech.