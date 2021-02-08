Foo Fighters Share Stylish Video for Hard-Rocking Song “No Son Of Mine”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 8th, 2021 - 2:57 PM

Legendary rock band Foo Fighters have released a music video for their latest song “No Son of Mine”. The song comes from the band’s 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight which dropped February 5.

The American rock band based out Seattle, Washington formed in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl. Leading up to the band’s release of their latest album, they released singles like “Shame Shame”, “Waiting on a War” and “No Son of Mine”.

In the process of writing their latest album, the band made mention that ‘ghosts’ had disrupted their recording sessions. In an interview with NME, Grohl said ““When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on. We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.”

The video for the “No Son of Mine” track gives fans a personal experience to what it’s like being on stage with the band. The video has an animated element which shows a man at a bar, fighting and later crashing his car into a pole. Check out the video below: The song’s tempo is set with a steady bass drum in the beginning and is later joined by strong drums and guitar. Grohl also explained in a statement that the song is “meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz