Diplo Releases Music Video for New Single “Dance With Me” Featuring Thomas Rhett and Young Thug

Kelly Tucker May 30th, 2020 - 8:36 PM

Diplo released a new track, “Dance With Me” a song from, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, the highly anticipated country album which was just released on May 29. The new video for “Dance With Me” featuring Thomas Rhett & Young Thug” directed by longtime collaborator Brandon Derme. The track is upbeat while the video showcases them dancing on a flat bed truck, alone and way out in the desert. The song has a great beat and a positive feel throughout. Diplo has successfully merged the world of hip hop and country this past year.

Diplo’s new album features additional new collaborations with Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery, Noah Cyrus, Orville Peck and more. The album also includes double Platinum-certified single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen, “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers, “Do Si Do” with Blanco Brown and “So Long” with Cam. “Do Si Do” includes a feature from Atlanta artist Blanco Brown, who gained popularity last year with his song “The Git Up.”

While the lyrics, harmonica and guitar strums are reminiscent of country music, the roots of the track remain in Diplo’s signature electronic style. Brown’s deep and sultry voice contrasts smoothly with the twangy tune, helping to create a unique sound and rhythm which blends elements of both genres into a bouncing tune. The album includes previously released singles “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen, “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers and “So Long” with Cam. Snake Oil will also feature contributions from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, Orvill Peck and more.

Diplo celebrated the album release with a special edition of his livestream variety show “The Thomas Wesley Show,” featuring guest appearances from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Julia Michaels, Orville Peck, Cam and Jonas Brothers.

In August, Diplo revealed his new country music project, Thomas Wesley, the moniker coming from his first and middle name, and began releasing several cross-over singles. Diplo has been releasing country-influenced songs for the past year, following an appearance at Stagecoach where he hosted the festival’s first-ever late night dance party and included Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X as guests.

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil track list

Intro feat. Orvill Peck

So Long feat. Cam

Heartless feat. Morgan Wallen

Dance With Me feat. Thomas Rhett & Young THug

Do Si Do feat. Blanco Brown

On Mine feat. Noah Cyrus

Real Life Stuff feat. Julia Michaels & Clever

Hometown feat. Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery

Heartbreak feat. Ben Burgess

Heartless with Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen

Old Town Road (Diplo Remix)

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi