Live Nation and Veeps Team Up to Equip Over 60 US Venues to Offer Live Streaming

Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

Live Nation has teamed up with Veeps in order to set up more than 60 venues with livestreaming. The new setup will allow for artists performing at one of the 60+ venues to livestream their performance to fans around the world as it occurs.

“Artists and fans are eager to get back to shows, and livestreams will continue to unlock opportunities for them to connect more than ever before,” Live Nation Entertainment CEO and President, Michael Rapino, said in a press release. “Veeps is the best at what they do, with Benji and Joel tapping into their own experience as artists to help other artists thrive, and we look forward to bringing this innovative idea to life in these iconic venues.”

The goal of the new collaboration will be for artists to double their revenue by providing livestream tickets in addition to concert tickets. With “the flip of a switch,” musicians will be able to begin streaming their performances across the globe.

“Amongst artists, it’s often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring,” Veeps’ Co-Founder, Joel Madden, said in a press statement. “To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with Live Nation can really mean for artists. Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business and the added ticket venue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”

The Wiltern in Los Angeles will be one of the first venues to include livestreaming during band performances, with a debut series of 10 streamed shows set to begin on May 17.