Young M.A. Runs the City in New Video for “Off The Yak”

Danielle Joyner February 14th, 2021 - 11:16 AM

Brooklyn-bred rapper Young M.A. has just released her title track from her upcoming mixtape “Off The Yak”. The song, produced by NY Bangers, is also accompanied by a music video.

Young M.A. is best known for her 2016 track “OOOUUU”, which played across air waves throughout the nation. Her release of her upcoming project will follow the drop of her latest EP Red Flu which came out in May 2020.

Young M.A.’s new track has a New York drill beat and the video features M.A. with foreign cars and her entourage. The video was shot inside a car garage and outside in a parking lot. Check out the video below.

The song discusses Young M.A.’s flashy lifestyle and her love for money. One of her bars states “But if you talkin’ ’bout money then fuck it/ ’cause that mean somethin’ to me/ You gotta get to the bag fuckin’ with me, fuck do you mean?” Her lyrics show that money is the motive in her life.