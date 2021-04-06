65daysofstatic Releases First EP from Wreckage Systems Project Under the Summs

Home News Ariel King April 6th, 2021 - 3:45 PM

65daysofstatic have shared the first EP from their Wreckage Systems project, titled Under the Summs. Wreckage Systems had premiered in March, and features numerous tracks lasting as an eternal loop, like an infinite playlist.

Each track in Under the Summs sits somewhere around the five-minute mark. The songs flow into one another, much as how they had appeared on Wreckage Systems, featuring fast-paced synths and hard-hitting thumps. They fade into sparkling tunes with sweeter melodies throughout portions of each track, beore returning to the thumping atmosphere.

“NiteTimeUses” incorporates humming synths for a more epic sound, building up as it progresses and inviting more positive sounds. “Dawn of the Red” starts off with more anxiety-filled tones, gradually increasing as soft drums enter

“Written and recorded under various states of lockdown, Under the Summs is the distressed sounds of noise smuggled across borders via ftp servers,” the EP’s Bandcamp description reads. “It is amplified distance, urgency coaxed from life on pause. The future without future. Under the Summs is the beginning of a new arc of music from 65days. If the Wreckage Systems stream is the infinite, endless soundtrack to now (and it is), then these accompanying releases that we cut out of it are the disjunctions. The breaks in the transmission. Anchors, too heavy to be dragged away into the fog of digital ephemerality.”

The Wreckage Systems project follows 65daysofstatic’s A Year of Wreckage, which saw the band sharing previously unreleased tracks from throughout their career in the span of a year. Tracks that had appeared on the project included “Safe Passage,” and several EPs, Exvironments Pt. 2, Resistor/Noise and more.

<a href="https://65daysofstatic.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-summs">Under the Summs by 65daysofstatic</a>

Under the Summs tracklist:

1. “Under the Summs”

2. “Move Quickly”

3. “NiteTimeUses”

4. “Dawn of the Red”