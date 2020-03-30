65daysofstatic to Live Stream Entire A Year of Wreckage Archive and Announces Project’s Final EP Endings

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 12:29 PM

Experimental music outfit 65daysofstatic will be live streaming their entire A Year of Wreckage project, which was originally announced last May, in its entirety this April 1st at 5 p.m. UK time. The group also released a brief clip on social media which consists of music which will appear on the Endings EP, which will be the final project in the year-long series. They group also announced that they will be hosting a live commentary/ Q&A session during the stream.

*65 LIVE BROADCAST* We’re gonna attempt to live stream all 5hrs of the A Year of Wreckage archive on the last day of the subscription. Wednesday 1st April, 5pm UK time.

We’ll do a live commentary, or Q&A or something. Follow us on YT to get a reminder: https://t.co/n8wNSm7n1U pic.twitter.com/YbZ5xwt17V — 65daysofstatic (@65dos) March 30, 2020

A Year of Wreckage began on May 1st 2019, and saw multiple monthly releases from the experimental outfit, which consisted of various unreleased or unreleasable material, which could not make its way to the group’s proper recordings. Each track and EP ranged in style, from the IDM influenced resitor/noise EP, to projects such as Exvironments Pt. 2 which also tackled various experimental ranges and tones. Some of this material was also recorded back during the group’s Decomposition Theory sessions, in 2018.

The audio in this video is from the ‘Endings’ e.p, the final release that will be hitting the inboxes for subscribers on Wednesday morning. Almost your last chance to get all of this music in one, colossal hit: https://t.co/S8aRW8e5RZ pic.twitter.com/dXZo6pgdAI — 65daysofstatic (@65dos) March 30, 2020

“It is an archive of primordial 65 sound palettes, a catalogue of (computer) errors and guitar glitches, drone ambience and breakcore math insanity, bleak strategies and escape tunnels,” the band explained in a press release regarding the year-long project.

Despite this massive project, the group still managed to make time to focus on other work outside of A Year of Wreckage, and released their studio album replicr. last year. The group have also embarked on some more eclectic projects, and released an hour long version of their song “Safe Passage” earlier this year.