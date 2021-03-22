65daysofstatic Announces New Project Wreckage System

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 12:38 PM

65daysofstatic has announced a new project, Wreckage System, which will feature an “endless stream of music.” The project will be available to audiences next week, while subscribers to the band’s Patreon will be able to listen to the project sooner. Wreckage System will also be made free for listeners.

“Most of this music sounds like a soundtrack to a film that hasn’t been made yet,” the band said in a press release. “Or like soundscapes to unmapped places. Or like beats and unruly feedback in a land where there’s no more nightclubs or live venues to amplify it in. Loop drifts loops and noise seeds, waiting for the wind to catch and carry them out into the world.”

Pulling influence from No Man’s Sky infinite soundtrack, Wreckage System is made to incorporate endless noises, looping in on one another in order to create the sense of an eternal soundtrack. 65daysofstatic explained that while No Man’s Sky was the soundtrack of infinite space, Wreckage System will act as “an endless soundtrack for the hear and now, happening live. A score to wreckage unfolding in real-time.”

Explaining the creation of the project, 65daysofstatic said, “The Wreckage Systems are 650designed algorithms that pull from this human-made storm of audio and turn it into a broadcast. Each system has different intentions, behaviors and levels of grumpiness.”

For those who subscribe to the Patreon, 65daysofstatic will also show the behind-the-scenes of how the project had been created, showcasing the different ways audience members can listen, watch and interact with Wreckage System. Additionally, insight into how the project had been developed, from blogs, to research, to software, will also be shared.

Wreckage System follows the band’s A Year of Wreckage, which featured previously unreleased tracks the band had recorded that hadn’t made the cut for past albums. They began to project on May 1, 2019, wrapping up on April 1, 2020. The project saw new material being released each month via the band’s Bandcamp, the entirety of the project including 65 sound palettes, a catalog of computer errors and guitar glitches, drone ambiance and breakcore insanity and more. Highlights from A Year of Wreckage included “Safe Passage” and several EPs, Exvironments Pt. 2, Resistor/Noise, Miniatures, Endings and more.