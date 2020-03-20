65Daysofstatic Releases Hour Long Version of 2013 Song “Safe Passage”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 20th, 2020 - 2:10 PM

English experimental rock band 65Daysofstatic have released an hour long version of their 2013 song “Safe Passage,” from their 2013 album Wild Light. The original song is a sweeping soundscape that build up over the course of minutes, and the new hour long rendition is meant to further relax and calm the listener.

The band released this statement in addition to the song: “Here’s an hour-long reworking of our song ‘Safe Passage’, offered up to you as a kind of medicinal noise aimed at reducing any pandemic-anxiety you might be experiencing. Take care of each other everybody. 65.x”

The band released the song due to the current coronavirus crisis, as they attempt to offer comfort and calming vibes to people who may be feeling anxious due to the current state of affairs. The band is also anticipating cancelling or postponing their upcoming shows in the UK and Russia. The band also noted to their fans that they should stay home and self quarantine, aside from doctors, nurses, and other essential personnel.

65 has been working on their new EP from the A Year of Wreckage series titled Exvironments Pt.2, though no official release date has yet to be announced. The band most recently released Resistor/Noise, a new EP from their A Year of Wreckage project.

Listen to 65Daysofstatic’s “Safe Passage” below: