65daysofstatic Are Finishing Work on New A Year of Wreckage EP Titled Exvironments Pt.2

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 8:46 PM

Experimental music outfit 65daysofstatic will be releasing their next EP and next part of their year long A Year of Wreckage series titled Exvironments Pt.2, which is set to be released this Sunday to subscribers. This project is a sequel to Exvironments Pt. 1 which was released back in September of last year.

“We’re putting the finishing touches to the next A Year of Wreckage EP. It’s out on Sunday (as long as we finish it in time). It’s called ‘Exvironments Pt.2,'” the band stated on Twitter. “This afternoon’s mixing of it is inspired by the slowly rising waters we can see out the windows of 65HQ.”

We’re putting the finishing touches to the next A Year of Wreckage EP. It’s out on Sunday (as long as we finish it in time). It’s called ‘Exvironments Pt.2’. This afternoon’s mixing of it is inspired by the slowly rising waters we can see out the windows of 65HQ. — 65daysofstatic (@65dos) February 25, 2020

Their lengthy A Year of Wreckage project began back in May of 2019 and is expected to continue until April of this year. This latest project has covered a wide range of sounds so far, from ambient soundscapes and glitch to tracks influenced by breakcore and mathcore. “It is an archive of primordial 65 sound palettes, a catalogue of (computer) errors and guitar glitches, drone ambience and breakcore math insanity, bleak strategies and escape tunnels,” the group explained regarding its release.

The band recommended their recent EP Resistor/Noise for fans of Peder Mannerfelt and Autechre, who are both pioneering experimental techno and IDM artists. Some of these tracks have been branded by the group as unreleased/unreleasable material, while other tracks were recorded during their Decomposition Theory sessions, back in 2018.

The band released their latest studio album replicr, during the last year as well. This release was independent of A Year for Wreckage.