Burger Records Acknowledges Stories of Some Artists on the Label Engaging in Sexual Misconduct and Reiterates “Zero Tolerance” Policy

Home News Ariel King July 18th, 2020 - 6:19 PM

Burger Records posted on Facebook an acknowledgment of accusations made against several of the artists on its label in regard to sexual misconduct. The record label emphasized they hold a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to allegations against sexual misconduct, and that the accused artists had been dropped from the label. The record label elaborated that their zero-tolerance policy means a complete removal from the label’s platforms, all physical copies of media created by artists who had allegedly participated in sexual misconduct would be destroyed and that all dealings between the artist and Burger Records would be terminated. The statement also said if the situation called for it, the label would be reporting allegations to the proper authorities.

Burger Records then announced all revenue from songs made by artists who had allegedly taken part in sexual misconduct would be donated to organizations of the alleged victim’s choosing.

“Several stories have been brought to our attention about some Burger artists engaging in the grooming of underage girls for sex, relationships built on power imbalance, and the solicitation of pornography from minors,” Burger Records said in a statement on Facebook. “With this in mind, we want to remind all of our artists, and inform the Burger community at large that we have a long-standing zero-tolerance policy for this sort of behavior. Zero-tolerance means complete removal from all Burger platforms, destruction of physical media, and an end to our dealings with you, no questions asked, and no exceptions given. If your situation calls for it, we will report you to the proper authorities. We have taken these actions with the artists that were reported to us in the past day, with the exception of removal of the offending artists catalog. We are donating profits from sales of that artist to charity at the victim’s request.”

Fans of Burger Records and the artists it keeps within its catalogue began asking in the post’s comments for the names of the accused. Burger Records responded to the comments.

“It’s Part Time, Phil from Love Cop and probably more to come,” Burger Records said in a comment on Facebook.