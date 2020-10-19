L7, Kathleen Hanna, Alice Bag, Courtney Barnett and More to Appear on Hands Off Benefit Compilation

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 8:10 PM

A number of high profile women artists will be joining in on the Hands Off! benefit compilation, which will go toward supporting “nonprofits that focus on the empowerment of young women.” According to Pitchfork, this benefit was made in response to the sexual misconduct made against Burger Records artists and affiliates earlier this year. These allegations would eventually lead to a co-founder of the label resigning, before its complete shut down in July.

This latest compilation will include artists such as L7, Courtney Barnett, Alice Bag with Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna, X’s Exene Cervenka, Amyl and the Sniffers and Palehound among many others. This record was also curated and produced by Miss Alex White of White Mystery, May McDonough of Psychedelic Cherry, LG from Thelma & the Sleaze and Charlie Kaplan of Tapehead City.

Alice Bag was one of the first artists to respond to the Burger Records allegations, and dropped out of their Burger Boogaloo 2021 event. “In light of the information that has recently surfaced about Burger Records and some of their artists and employees, the Alice Bag Band has decided to cancel our planned appearance at Burger Boogaloo,” her band wrote. “We commend the bravery of the survivors who have shared their stories and hope that their voices will be a catalyst for change.”

This compilation will feature 22 songs from a mixture of both bands and solo artists. Its cover features a pink haired woman in a pink top, dark sunglasses and black pants holding a knife to ward off incoming skeleton hands. Pre-orders for the project are available here.

Hands Off! track list

1. Amyl and the Sniffers: “Pleasure Forever”

2. Alice Bag: “77” [ft. Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe]

3. White Mystery: “Good Girl”

4. L7: “Fast and Frightening”

5. The May Company: “The Paradox Drive of Finite Confusion”

6. Courtney Barnett: “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch”

7. KO Newborn: “Maybe”

8. Exene Cervenka: “Already in Love”

9. Kairos Creature Club: “Voodoo Success”

10. FEELS: “Anyways”

11. The Royal They: “C.N.T.”

12. Palehound: “Killer”

13. Groupie: “Poor You”

14. Thelma and the Sleaze: “In Prison”

15. Shadow Show: “The Alchemist”

16. Blacker Face: “Punk Song”

17. Krystal Metclafe: “Fearless”

18. Gymshorts: “You Blew It”

19. Clickbait: “Heat!”

20. The Black Tones: “Mama! There’s a Spider in My Room!”

21. Karen Meat: “Synthetic”

22. The Exbats: “One Foot in the Light”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna