Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth Still Held in Indiana Jail Six Weeks After Capitol Riot

Krista Marple February 26th, 2021 - 9:28 PM

After nearly six weeks since the riots at the capitol took place, Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer still finds himself living in a jail cell in Indiana. Schaffer is currently facing six federal criminal charges after being accused of using pepper-based bear repellant on a police officer during the capitol riot.

Law enforcement officials in Indianapolis revealed yesterday that Schaffer was still placed in the Marion County Jail by the U.S. Marshal Service. The heavy metal musician is still awaiting extradition to Washington, D.C. even though the judge for the the U.S. Magistrate for the Southern District of Indiana, Mark Dinsmore, signed an order for Schaffer to make an appearance at the district court in D.C.

It has been stated that Schaffer will soon be transported to D.C. by U.S. marshal. Once he arrives in D.C., the Iced Earth member will be entitled to a hearing where his legal time along with government lawyers will handle the proceedings.

Since Schaffer was arrested in January for allegedly participating in the riots, fellow Iced Earth members Stu Block and Luke Appleton have left the band. Along with that, Hansi Kürsch from Schaffer’s other band Demons & Wizards has also decided to quit because of his supposed involvement.

The allegations towards Schaffer have even affected his involvement with his record label Century Media Artist. The record label held both Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards. As of mid-January, the Century Media Artist roster page did not include either band that Schaffer was involved in.