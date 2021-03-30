Bodom After Midnight Share Live Performance Video for New Song “Paint The Sky With Blood”

Home News Ariel King March 30th, 2021 - 2:57 PM

Bodom After Midnight have shared a music video for their new song “Paint the Sky with Blood,” which features one of the few concerts by the band prior to frontman Alexi Laiho’s death. The track comes from the band’s upcoming EP, Paint the Sky with Blood, which will be released on April 23 via Napalm Records.

Bodom After Midnight had been the spin-off of Laiho’s band Children of Bodom, the new band featuring Daniel Freyberg, Waltteri Väyrynen, Mitja Toivonen and Vili Itäpelto. The video features Bodom After Midnight performing onstage, yellow lights flashing behind them. Laiho’s voice scratches over the rapid instrumentals, the music video focusing on the band’s performance. The band repeat “fight,” through the chorus, Laiho screaming “Paint the sky with blood.” The instrumentals begin to break down around halfway through, Laiho throwing and spinning his guitar around his chest. The camera closes in during his fiery guitar solo, Laiho banging his head in time with the track.

“Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish,” the band said in a press in statement. “Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself.”

The upcoming EP will act as a tribute to Laiho, who passed shortly after the band had been formed. Bodom After Midnight managed to have one live show at the Rytmikorjammo in Seinäjoki, Finland last October. The group had formed a year ago, in March, and recorded a few tracks together, which would make up the Paint the Sky with Blood EP. Shortly before Laiho had passed, the band had signed to Napalm Records.

Paint the Sky with Blood will feature three tracks (two originals and one cover of Dissection), and sit at 14 minutes. Bodm After Midnight states that the EP is reminiscent of early Children of Bodom, with the group adding in modern elements. The EP will be released on April 23, and will be available on both digital and physical formats.

Laiho had passed in January, his former wife and legal widow, Kimberly Goss, revealing he died due to “alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat