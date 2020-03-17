Children Of Bodom’s Ex-Frontman And Guitarist Form New Band, Bodom After Midnight

Home News Roy Lott March 17th, 2020 - 5:51 AM

Since going their separate ways at the end of last year, Children Of Bodom’s former frontman and guitarist Alexi Laiho has formed a brand new band named Bodom After Midnight. The newly formed band consists of former Children Of Bodom guitarist Daniel Freyberg as well as Waltteri Väyrynen from Paradise Lost, Mitja Toivonen from Santa Cruz and keyboardist Lauri Salomaa. The name derives from the original band name, but since Laiho cannot use the band name legally, he had named the band around the same idea.

According to the PRP, Laiho released a statement about the new band, stating “So here it is, the new Bodom! Been waiting anxiously to this moment and im downright happy about everything that’s been going on lately. We’ve been working, practicing and just grinding like mad men but it’s been a ton of fun playing and hanging with these guys. We would be ready to hit the road right away but we have to wait until Tuska festival in Helsinki. He continued to say “In the meantime we sure as hell won’t just bum around, we’ll keep working on as many songs as possible so the set list will be diverse, that i can promise. But im getting ahead of myself now. Thank you for your patience my friends, it means the world to me that you’re still around! I’ll see you soon. Horns up!!”

The band will be making a festival appearance ‘Tuska Open Air‘ in Helsinki, FIN, which runs from June 26-28th.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela