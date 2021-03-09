Members of Bodom After Midnight Confirm Tracks on New EP are Final Recordings by Alexi Laiho

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 8:42 PM

The remaining members of Bodom After Midnight have confirmed that their upcoming EP, Paint The Sky With Blood, contains all of the final recordings of late frontman Alexi Laiho, who passed away in January. Laiho’s bandmate Daniel Freyberg recently told Revolver that the EP’s three songs were “100 percent everything. Nothing was left over.”

Laiho’s cause of death was revealed to be “Alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue,” by his ex-wife and former Sinergy bandmate Kimberly Goss. Goss additionally revealed that Laiho “had a cocktail of painkillers, opioids and insomnia medication in his system,” at his passing. The revelation of these details has caused friction with Laiho’s family, who also accused Goss of allegedly delaying his burial. Goss claims she shared these details for educational purposes, but the family states that the late singer would’ve wanted to keep these intimate details about his personal life private.

Paint The Sky With Blood will feature two original recordings from Bodom After Midnight, which formed in 2020, a few months after the dissolution of Children of Bodom. According to Laiho, his former band’s split was amicable, as its former members departed to focus on their families.

Bodom After Midnight made their official debut last October, where they played a number of the band’s classics including “Bodom After Midnight” from Follow the Reaper. The final track on the Paint The Sky With Blood will be a cover of Dissection’s “Where Dead Angels Lie.”

“Alexi was a big fan of Dissection, as was the rest of Bodom After Midnight, and he would tell you that A Storm of the Light’s Bane influenced him a lot,” Freyberg explained. “I think it was probably the first metal band with those kinds of vocals to me that I got into. It’s one of those albums that I never stopped listening to and Alexi didn’t either.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat