Cause Of Death For Ex-Children Of Bodom Frontman Alexi Laiho Revealed As “Alcohol-Induced Degeneration Of The Liver And Pancreas”

Home News Sara Thompson March 5th, 2021 - 8:16 PM

Children Of Bodom/Bodom After Midnight lead singer Alexi Laiho passed away in early January of this year, and the cause of his death has just been released by his legal widow Kimberly Goss. The official report stated that the artist died from “Alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue,” and Goss shared that he also “had a cocktail of painkillers, opioids and insomnia medication in his system.”

Goss and Laiho were married in 2002 and never officially divorced, and Goss mourns the loss of the singer at the early age of 41. She shares her sentiments and pleads with others struggling with substance abuse in her statement, which reads in part, “The loss of this extraordinarily talented and beautiful soul is a tragedy that was entirely preventable. He had so many good years left in him. Imagine all the amazing music we could still be getting if he had just accepted help. I plead with anyone who is struggling with alcoholism or any other substance abuse problem, to please seek support. You do not have to meet this same fate. If people are trying to help you, remember that they are doing it out of love and concern, so please do not push them away. Please do not surround yourself with enablers who promote your addictions. Let this be a cautionary tale that no one is invincible.”

Goss goes on to share her hope of starting a foundation or charity in honor of Laiho in Finland, his home country, and she ends with the words, “If his story can save even ONE life, then something good can come out of this horrible loss we have all endured. Rest in peace, beloved Wildchild.”

Before his death, Laiho had recently formed his new group Bodom After Midnight, which debuted on October 23, 2020. The artist was not able to keep the name of his former band Children of Bodom after the exit of its drummer, bassist, and keyboardist in 2019.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat