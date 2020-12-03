Bodom After Midnight Sign with Napalm Records

Home News Aaron Grech December 3rd, 2020 - 1:36 PM

Heavy metal outfit Bodom After Midnight have signed with Napalm Records and have reportedly been working on music during quarantine in lieu of touring. The band is fronted by guitarist and vocalist Aliexi Laiho, who previously served as Children of Bodom’s frontman.

“Since the world is more or less in a stand still state right now, we are spending all the time we’d normally spend on the road making new music,” the band wrote in a press statement. “Our new family at Napalm is giving us the liberty to make music that you can bang your head to very soon.”

Bodom After Midnight’s lineup currently includes former Children Of Bodom guitarist Daniel Freyberg as well as Waltteri Väyrynen from Paradise Lost, Mitja Toivonen from Santa Cruz and keyboardist Lauri Salomaa in addition to Laiho. Laiho founded the group following the dissolution of Children of Bodom, who parted ways with longtime members Henkka T. Blacksmith, Jaska Raatikainen and Janne Wirman last year.

The frontman originally wanted Children of Bodom to form a new lineup, however Laiho was unable to keep the name as Blacksmith, Raatikainen and Wirman still owned the rights to the group. Laiho previously stated that the three members left the group to focus on their families.

The band made their live debut back in October at Rytmikorjaamo, in Seinäjoki, Finland, which was quickly followed by a show at the Tavastia, in Helsinki. The band played a number of Children of Bodom classics, including “Bodom After Midnight,” which originally appeared on 2000’s Follow the Reaper.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat