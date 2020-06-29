Randy Blythe of Lamb of God Says He’d Love To Play In The Czech Republic Again

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 5:54 PM

Back in 2012, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe was charged and arrested with manslaughter in Prague, Czech Republic, due to a 2010 concert incident which resulted in the death of a stage diving fan named Daniel Nosek. While Blythe was eventually found not guilty and acquitted of any wrongdoing, he has not performed in the country since the 2010 incident, although Blythe may be eyeing a comeback in the country soon.

Blythe recently held an AMA on Reddit, where he stated that he would love to play in the country again despite the incident, although he would want the cooperation of Nosek’s family. This statement echoes a similar sentiment he had in 2015, when he stated the band would no longer play in the country of respect for his family.

He explained that a return to the country would cause a lot of publicity, which he stated may cause pain for the family members, who he wishes no ill will toward. Blythe went on to explain that the family treated him with kindness and expressed interest in donating money to a charity of their choixe if the band returns to the Czech Republic.

“I would love to play in the Czech Republic again — I have nothing against the Czech people, and I was not mistreated there,” Blythe explained. “Eventually I think we might play there again, but it will 100 percent have to be with the cooperation of the family of the young man who died, and I would want to give the money from the show to a charity they choose.”

Nosek passed away two weeks after falling off the stage of a Lamb of God show, after reportedly being pushed by Blythe. Blythe was ultimately not held liable for the incident, which was determined to have been the fault of the venue and event security.

Blythe recently covered Discharge’s “Doomsday” and “The Final Blood Bath” alongside Stormtroopers of Death members Charlie Benante, Scott Ian (who are both in Anthrax) and Dan Lilker (who is also in Nuclear Assault. The band also released a new performance video in isolation containing three tracks.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela