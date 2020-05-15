All The Best Fest Postponed to 2021 and Will Return as a John Prine Tribute Featuring Margo Price, Steve Earle and I’m With Her

Home News Roy Lott May 15th, 2020 - 1:20 PM

John Prine’s curated All the Best Fest has now been postponed until 2021. The festival was set to take place in November 2020 with Prine set to headline. Prine, unfortunately, passed away last month of complications due to COVID-19 but the Dominican Republic-based festival will now be turned into a celebration and tribute to the folk singer. According to Rolling Stone, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Iris DeMent, John Hiatt, I’m With Her, and members of Prine’s backing band are all on included the lineup. All the Best Fest is now scheduled for May 19th through 23rd, 2021, at the Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana.

Prine’s wife, Fiona Prine, issued a statement regarding the upcoming festival. “We look forward to being with you all to remember and celebrate your friend and our beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy until then. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind messages — they really help.”

She has also encouraged fans to donate to thistlefarms.org, roomintheinn.org and nashvillerescuemission.org in support of her late husband. Since his death, many musicians have paid tribute to him with covers including Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Grace Potter and Jeff Tweedy, with the most recent being Kurt Vile performing Prine’s tracks “Sam Stone” during the Love from Philly livestream.