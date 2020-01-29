65daysofstatic Announce New A Year of Wreckage EP Resistor/Noise

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 11:43 AM

The experimental music act 65daysofstatic have announced a new EP for their A Year of Wreckage project titled Resistor/Noise, which will be released to subscribers on February 1st. According to posts made by the group on social media, this album will have a more IDM based electronic sound, as the group states the project is recommended for fans of Peder Mannerfelt and Autechre, who are both pioneering experimental techno/IDM artists.

In other 65 news: the next A Year of Wreckage e.p is out this Saturday. It’s called Resistor/Noise. This one’s for fans of: Peder Mannerfelt, Autechre, standing close to pylons and listening to them, waveform aficionados, tesla coils. Brace yourself.https://t.co/S8aRW8e5RZ pic.twitter.com/YCgbIu0IlB — 65daysofstatic (@65dos) January 29, 2020

This latest EP, along with the rest of their A Year of Wreckage projects are available via subscription only, which begins at £30. This extensive musical endeavor began last May, and will continue until this April.

Each release covers a variety of experimental musical genres which the band has chosen to explore, from ambient soundscapes to more hard hitting and glitchy electronica tracks. Each EP is a collection of unreleased/unreleasable tracks separate from the band’s studio album releases such as their 2019 project replicr. The intention of this project was to release new music to fans on a monthly basis, with various EP releases.

“It is an archive of primordial 65 sound palettes, a catalogue of (computer) errors and guitar glitches, drone ambience and breakcore math insanity, bleak strategies and escape tunnels,” the band explained in a press release regarding the year-long project.

The group has their origins in Sheffield, England, and is composed of members Paul Wolinski, Joe Shrewsbury, Rob Jones and Simon Wright. While the band’s earlier work can be considered in the realm of post-rock, their later work has dabbled extensively with experimental electronica.

tracklisting:

1. ||

2. [S]OURCE

3. ||

4. cascade

5. ||

6. [G]ATE

7. ||

8. deplete

9. ||

10. [D]RAIN — 65daysofstatic (@65dos) January 29, 2020

Resistor/Noise

1. ||

2. [S]OURCE

3. ||

4. cascade

5. ||

6. [G]ATE

7. ||

8. deplete

9. ||

10. [D]RAIN